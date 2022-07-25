Stratford-on-Avon road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:12 pm
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

M40, from 9pm August 6 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.