Stratford-on-Avon road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm April 19 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and Local authority roads.

• M40, from 9pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 16 to junction 3a, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A435, from 7.30pm April 25 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 2 and junction 3, diversion route for off network closure.

• M40, from 9pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.