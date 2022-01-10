Stratford-on-Avon road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 10pm December 13 2021 to 6am January 15 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Twyford to Oversley Mill, Lane closures for drainage works OPEX.

• A435, from 10pm November 8 2021 to 6am February 10 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, junction 16 to M42, junction 3 northbound, link road, Lane closure leading to a closure of the M40 north link to M42 north for road joint works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Alcester road between A453 to A422, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• A46, from 6am January 24 to 11.59pm February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 between, junction A422 and junction A3400, no carriageway incursion for utility works on behalf of STW.