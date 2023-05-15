Stratford-on-Avon road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

