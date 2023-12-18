Stratford-on-Avon road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Stratford-on-Avon's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M42, from 9pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A46, from 9pm December 20 to 6am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Salford Priors to Twyford, Lane closure for barrier repairs.