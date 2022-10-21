Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mario's Pizza And Fish Bar, a takeaway at 71 Alcester Road, Studley was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 65 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.