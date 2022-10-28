Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
China Kitchen, a takeaway at 29 Meer Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.