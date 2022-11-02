Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kingfisher Fish Bar, a takeaway at 13 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 37 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.