Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago

Kingfisher Fish Bar, a takeaway at 13 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 37 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.