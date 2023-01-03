Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Alcester Fish Bar, a takeaway at New Wing On, 8 Hopkins Precinct, Kinwarton Road, Alcester was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 64 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.