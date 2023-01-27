Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Alimento, a takeaway at 4 Redditch Road, Studley was given the score after assessment on December 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 65 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.