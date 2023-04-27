Register
Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Alimento, a takeaway at 4 Redditch Road, Studley was given the score after assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 64 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.