Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Alimento, a takeaway at 4 Redditch Road, Studley was given the score after assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 64 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.