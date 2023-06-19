Register
Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Avonside Takeaway Ltd, a takeaway at 82 High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.