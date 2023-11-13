Stratford-on-Avon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Munchies For Lunches, a takeaway at 31 Meer Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.