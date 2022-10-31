Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Seaspray, a takeaway at 113 High Street, Henley-In-Arden was given the score after assessment on September 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.