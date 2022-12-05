Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Golden Bamboo, a takeaway at 4 Newbold Road, Wellesbourne, Warwick was given the score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.