Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
China Kitchen, a takeaway at 29 Meer Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 64 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.