Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Spice, a takeaway at 55 High Street, Studley was given the score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.