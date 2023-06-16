Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mario's Pizza And Fish Bar, a takeaway at 71 Alcester Road, Studley was given the score after assessment on May 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.