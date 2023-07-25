Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a takeaway at 10 Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on June 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.