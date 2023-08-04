Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bickies Butties, a takeaway at Bickies & Butties, Bickerton Bros Ltd, 8 Arden Road, Alcester was given the score after assessment on June 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.