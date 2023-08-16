Register
Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Dolphin Fish Bar, a takeaway at 32 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on July 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 65 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.