Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dolphin Fish Bar, a takeaway at 32 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on July 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 65 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.