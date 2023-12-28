Stratford-on-Avon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Stargrill, a takeaway at Istanbul House, 6 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 66 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.