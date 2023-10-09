Thousands of people exposed to dangerously high air pollution in Stratford-on-Avon neighbourhoods

Thousands of people are exposed to dangerously high air pollution in Stratford-on-Avon neighbourhoods, a new analysis has found.

In the shadow of Ferrybridge Power Station, West Yorkshire, houses on nearby estates are dominated by the cooling towers. Friends of the Earth claimed that air quality in the UK showed the biggest deterioration since records began. * 25/11/2000: There were growing fears that international talks aimed at curbing global warming could result in a fudge as Ministers try to stitch together agreement on ways of reducing polluting fossil fuels. Concern has been fuelled at the World Climate Change Conference in the Hague by a statement from United Nations spokesman Michael Williams that a political agreement rather than an amended treaty was likely to emerge at following talks through the night.

Thousands of people are exposed to dangerously high air pollution in Stratford-on-Avon neighbourhoods, a new analysis has found.

Analysis from Friends of the Earth, an environmental organisation, shows more than 36.1 million people in England and Wales, including 8 million children, were breathing air with hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the Government announced it was pushing back the deadline for several environmental policies such as the ban on sales of new diesel and petrol cars, which are significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

Most Popular

Nitrogen dioxide can affect the respiratory system and is associated with higher mortality rates. It is especially dangerous for children as it increases their risk of respiratory infection and may lead to poorer lung function in later life.

The data uses information from the census to divide the country into over 33,000 neighbourhood areas, each with between 1,000 and 3,000 people living there.

The analysis revealed 2,041 people in one Stratford-on-Avon neighbourhood were exposed to air pollution exceeding the World Health Organisation recommended safety limit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Air pollution has been linked to up to 36,000 premature deaths every year in the UK.

Across England and Wales, three in five neighbourhoods were found to have polluted air.

Friends of the Earth’s head of policy, Mike Childs, said: “It’s a national scandal that millions of people across the country live in areas where air pollution is double the safety level, with children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions most at risk.”

Areas where the recommended limit was exceeded twice accounted for 9% of all neighbourhoods, with 5.9 million people breathing dangerously polluted air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further figures by the Royal College of Physicians show the issue costs the UK economy £20 billion annually through NHS costs and workdays lost due to illness.

There were no schools in the areas of Stratford-on-Avon where the dirty air was recorded, but 320 children were estimated to be affected.

Mr Childs added: “Rishi Sunak’s back-pedalling on measures aimed at tackling poor air quality – such as funding better cycling provision and financial support and incentives to switch to cleaner cars – will simply prolong people’s misery.

“Most of the areas with really bad air pollution are in Labour constituencies, so if Keir Starmer wins the next election, he will be under intense pressure to give this issue the priority it deserves.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “This data makes comparisons to WHO guidelines which are intended to inform the setting of air quality standards and are not ready-made targets for adoption. Natural and transboundary sources alone mean that even if all humans left the South East it would still have levels higher than the WHO guideline.