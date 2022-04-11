Three more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:26 pm
A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Stratford-on-Avon.

The dashboard shows 298 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – up from 295 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They were among 17,501 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 147,840 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 11 (Monday) – up from 147,494 on Friday.