Three more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:17 pm
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Stratford-on-Avon.

The dashboard shows 314 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 311 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

They were among 18,150 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 153,404 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 9 (Monday) – up from 153,224 on Friday.