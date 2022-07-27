Three more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Stratford-on-Avon.

A total of 329 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 27 (Wednesday) – up from 326 a week previously.

They were among 18,983 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.