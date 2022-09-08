Register
Three more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:58 pm

A total of 340 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – up from 337 August 31.

They were among 19,615 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

    A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.

    The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.