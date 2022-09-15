Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:25 pm

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Stratford-on-Avon.

A total of 343 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 (Thursday) – up from 340 on September 8.

They were among 19,667 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

Most Popular

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

    A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 (Thursday) – up from 165,369 last week.

    The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.