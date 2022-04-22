Two more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:31 pm

The dashboard shows 306 people had died in the area by April 22 (Friday) – up from 304 on Thursday.

They were among 17,822 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 150,771 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 22 (Friday) – up from 150,468 on Thursday.