Two more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:18 pm

A total of 346 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 344 a week previously.

They were among 19,771 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

    A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29 (Thursday) – up from 166,228 last week.