129 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Warwick

The number of coronavirus cases in Warwick increased by 129 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 15,497 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Warwick when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 6 (Wednesday), up from 15,368 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Warwick now stands at 10,694 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,047.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,675 over the period, to 8,006,660.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Warwick.

The dashboard shows 235 people had died in the area by October 6 (Wednesday) – up from 234 on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 14,455 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.