222 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Warwick

The number of coronavirus cases in Warwick increased by 222 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 22,190 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Warwick when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 13 (Monday), up from 21,968 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Warwick now stands at 15,313 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 16,309.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Warwick.

The dashboard shows 251 people had died in the area by December 13 (Monday) – up from 250 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 15,288 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in Warwick have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 106,881 people had received both jabs by December 12 (Sunday) – 78% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.