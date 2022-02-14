324 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Warwick

The number of coronavirus cases in Warwick increased by 324 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 39,092 cases had been confirmed in Warwick when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 14 (Monday), up from 38,768 on Friday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Warwick, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,977 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 27,672.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 127,514 over the period, to 18,348,029.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Warwick.

The dashboard shows 272 people had died in the area by February 14 (Monday) – up from 271 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 16,572 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Warwick have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 110,920 people had received both jabs by February 13 (Sunday) – 81% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 85% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.