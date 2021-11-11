71 further coronavirus cases in Warwick

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Warwick increased by 71 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 19,503 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Warwick when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 11 (Thursday), up from 19,432 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Warwick now stands at 13,459 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 14,183.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,401 over the period, to 9,448,402.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Warwick.

The dashboard shows 243 people had died in the area by November 11 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 14,918 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Warwick have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 104,891 people had received both jabs by November 10 (Wednesday) – 76% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.