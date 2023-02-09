BP profits could fuel every household in Warwick for 129 years

BP could fuel every household in Warwick for 129 years after the energy giant announced record profits, figures suggest.

File photo dated 10/03/2022 of a BP sign. The size of the pile of cash that BP made last year will be made bare on Tuesday, opening the company up to the same criticism that hit its rival Shell this week. Boss Bernard Looney is expected to reveal what could be the highest profit in BP's history, after the company benefited from the fossil fuel crisis that has characterised so much of the past year. Issue date: Sunday February 5, 2023.

BP could fuel every household in Warwick for 129 years after the energy giant announced record profits, figures suggest.

The oil company logged record post-tax profits of $27.7 billion (£23 billion) last year, more than double its 2021 earnings and outstripping the previous record of around $26 billion (£21.6 billion) in 2008.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figures come in the wake of Shell also announcing record profits of almost $40 million (£33.2 million), with opposition parties and campaign groups urging the Government to act while the general public faces a cost-of-living crisis.

Most Popular

Labour shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband has called for a "proper windfall tax", which would raise money to help people with their bills.

To see just how far BP's profits would go, we worked out how many years the energy giant could fuel every home in your area.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show households in Warwick consumed a total of 760 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of gas and 249 GWh of electricity in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the current charging rates capped by the Government with the Energy Price Guarantee, the approximate total cost of fuelling every home in Warwick in 2021 was £178 million.

It means BP would be able to pay the bill of every household in the area for around 129 years.

Mr Miliband said: "What is so outrageous is that as fossil fuel companies rake in these enormous sums, Rishi Sunak still refuses to bring in a proper windfall tax that would make them pay their fair share.

"In just eight weeks’ time, the Government plans to allow the energy price cap to rise to £3,000. Labour would use a proper windfall tax to stop prices going up in April."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said BP was making billions as the Government refuses to give decent pay rises to public sector workers.

"As millions struggle to heat their homes and put food on the table, BP is laughing all the way to the bank," Mr Nowak added.

"Ministers are letting big oil and gas companies pocket billions in excess profits, but they are refusing to give nurses, teachers and other key workers a decent pay rise."

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused the Government of "shielding the energy companies" and called on the Government to introduce a windfall tax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt responded during Commons Treasury questions, describing his department’s plan as "balanced and fair".