Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for 26 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for 26 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was up from 17 on the same day the previous week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Across England there were 14,607 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 296 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.