Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was up from four on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 9,546 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 758 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 56% in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that six new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to December 26. This was up from two in the previous seven days.