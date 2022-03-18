Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 10,877 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 235 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 9% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that five new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to March 13. This was up from three in the previous seven days.