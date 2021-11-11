Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 6,924 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in October.
That was a drop of 2% on the 7,035 visits recorded during September, but 25% more than the 5,539 patients seen in October 2020.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in October 2019, there were 7,215 visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 2% compared to September, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during October 2020.
At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:
In October:
There were 99 booked appointments, up from 62 in September
59% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
402 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
The median time to treatment was 77 minutes
Around 4% of patients left before being treated