Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Jam Jam Boomerang at Woodhams Road, Baginton; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Children's Play Village at Former Rugby Club, Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: The Dice Box at 12 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 72 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Moorings at Myton at The Moorings, Myton Road, Leamington Spa; rated on November 14

• Rated 2: Starbucks at Budbrooke Services South at Budbrooke Services South, Warwick Bypass, Warwick; rated on October 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Drawing Board at Newbold Bar And Brasserie, 18 Newbold Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Foresters Arms at Forresters Arms, 47 Crompton Street, Warwick; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: Alderson House (Warwick) Ltd at Alderson House, 23 High Street, Warwick; rated on November 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: