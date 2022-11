Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero @ Wellness Centre & Sports Hub at University Of Warwick Cryfield Village, Leighfield Road, Coventry; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: New Inn at 197 Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Warwick Business School at Scarman Road, Coventry; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Durham Ox at 111 Shrewley Common, Shrewley; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Forget Me Not Cafe at 8 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Warwick Spice at 24 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Emscote Road, Warwick; rated on November 16

• Rated 4: Eleven Spices at 11 Spencer Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Fat Pug at 23 Guys Cliffe Road, Leamington Spa; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Barn at Warwick University at University Of Warwick, Leighfield Road, Coventry; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Whitnash Sports & Social Club at Whitnash Sports And Social Clu, Heathcote Road, Whitnash; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 15

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: