Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rocking Horse Coffee Shop at 21-22 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Cinnamon Arch at Joseph Arch, 7 Bridge Street, Barford; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Hickory's Smokehouse at 216 Cromwell Lane, Burton Green; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Yo! at Unit 12 Regent Court, Leaminton Spa, Warwickshire; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Tilted Wig at 11 Market Place, Warwick; rated on July 7

• Rated 3: Alexa Lauren Patisserie at 16 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on June 16

• Rated 0: Oriental Star at 9 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on July 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club at Kimberley Road, Baginton; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: The Oak at Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on June 29

• Rated 3: Railway Inn at 12 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 16

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Warwick Desserts at 8 Swan Street, Warwick; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Hong Kong Garden at 6 Oaks Precinct, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Caprino's Pizza at 36 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on July 12