Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Fordsfield Centre at Circles Network, Fordsfield Centre, Bury Road; rated on December 2

• Rated 5: Queen and Castle at The Queen And Castle, Castle Green, Kenilworth; rated on December 2

• Rated 5: Cafe Desa at 3 Denby Buildings, Regent Grove, Leamington Spa; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: The Hub Leamington at Office 10 Pure Offices, Plato Close, Tachbrook Park; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Adventure Sports at Wedgnock Rifle Range, Wedgnock Lane, Warwick; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Boot Inn at The Boot Inn, Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Compass at Jaguar Land Rover at Oldwich Lane East, Kenilworth; rated on November 25

• Rated 4: Newbold Comyn Cafe at Leisure Centre Newbold Comyn, Newbold Terrace East, Leamington Spa; rated on October 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Windmill Inn at Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Fade Golf UK at Leo House, 14-16 St Nicholas Church Street, Warwick; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Leamington Tennis Club at 50 Bedford Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 21

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 37 Leyes Lane, Kenilworth; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Woodloes Fish Bar at 8 Reardon Court, Woodloes Avenue South, Warwick; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 21 St Johns, Warwick; rated on November 28