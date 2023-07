Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Himalayan Restaurant & Bar at 58 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Wagamama at Waggamma, 95 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Coffee#1 at 71 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Royal Horse at The Royal Horse, Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The Potting Shed Cafe at The Potting Shed, Mill Hill, Baginton; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Cellar Club at 7 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on February 3

• Rated 3: Nana's Japanese Cafe at 31 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 24

• Rated 2: Jambavan at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on May 18

• Rated 2: Green Man at 168 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on April 18

• Rated 0: Castle Balti at 11 St Johns, Coten End; rated on May 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Green Man at 114 Tachbrook Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 20

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Baabzi at 35 Coten End, Warwick; rated on July 4