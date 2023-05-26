Food hygiene ratings given to eight Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Swirls in the Park at Cafeteria Victoria Park, Archery Road, Leamington Spa; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Paprika Club at 22 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: The House at The Lounge, 130 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on May 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Stag at Offchurch at Stags Head, Welsh Road, Offchurch; rated on May 16
• Rated 0: Panache Balti at 5 St Johns, Coten End; rated on April 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Kenilworth Cricket Club at Pavilion Cricket Ground, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Tachbrook Fish Bar at 107 Tachbrook Road, Whitnash; rated on May 17