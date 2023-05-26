Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

Food hygiene ratings given to eight Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Swirls in the Park at Cafeteria Victoria Park, Archery Road, Leamington Spa; rated on May 19

    • Rated 5: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on May 18

    • Rated 5: Paprika Club at 22 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 18

    • Rated 5: The House at The Lounge, 130 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: The Stag at Offchurch at Stags Head, Welsh Road, Offchurch; rated on May 16

    • Rated 0: Panache Balti at 5 St Johns, Coten End; rated on April 20

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Kenilworth Cricket Club at Pavilion Cricket Ground, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 18

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Tachbrook Fish Bar at 107 Tachbrook Road, Whitnash; rated on May 17