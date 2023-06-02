Food hygiene ratings given to four Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Young People First Community Cafe at Westbury Centre, Westlea Road, Leamington Spa; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Aroma at 47 Bedford Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Whitemoor's at 74 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 23

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: