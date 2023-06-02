Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Food hygiene ratings given to four Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Young People First Community Cafe at Westbury Centre, Westlea Road, Leamington Spa; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Aroma at 47 Bedford Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 24

    • Rated 5: Whitemoor's at 74 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 23

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Sabins Sandwich Shop at 173 Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa; rated on April 27