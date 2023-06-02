Food hygiene ratings given to four Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Young People First Community Cafe at Westbury Centre, Westlea Road, Leamington Spa; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Aroma at 47 Bedford Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: Whitemoor's at 74 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Sabins Sandwich Shop at 173 Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa; rated on April 27