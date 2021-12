Food hygiene ratings given to nine Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nashwhite Coffee Shop at 5-7 High Street, Warwick; rated on December 2

• Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri at 51 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Mrs Bee's at the Potting Shed at The Potting Shed, Mill Hill, Baginton; rated on November 26

• Rated 5: Bodega Cantina at 108 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: The Lounge at Number Three, Siskin Drive, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on November 16

• Rated 2: Cricketers Arms at 19 Archery Road, Leamington Spa; rated on November 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Montgomery Of Alamein at Field Barn Road, Hampton Magna; rated on December 2

• Rated 5: The Bowling Green at 18-20 New Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 24

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: