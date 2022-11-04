Food hygiene ratings given to nine Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Jephson's Brasserie at Cafeteria Jephson Gardens, Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Costa at Next Retail Ltd Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Royal Horse at The Royal Horse, Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: UBT (EU) Ltd at Exchange Place, Poseidon Way; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Hatton Locks Cafe at Hatton Locks, Canal Lane, Hatton; rated on October 19
• Rated 2: Pastelaria Portuguesa at 57 Coten End, Warwick; rated on September 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Joseph Arch at 7 Bridge Street, Barford; rated on July 14
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Ming Kee at 27 St Johns, Warwick; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Subway at 19 St Johns, Warwick; rated on October 19