Food hygiene ratings given to nine Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Honey Blue at 16-18 High Street, Warwick; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 7 Satchwell Court, Royal Priors; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Morning Sunshine Coffee@The Games Den at 7 Park Street, Leamington Spa; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Tea Society at 166 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Wedge at 20 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: The Apple Tree Tea Rooms at 5a Old Square, Warwick; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Tambayan at Cherry Cottage, 5 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on August 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Granville Arms at Granville Arms, 52 Wellesbourne Road, Barford; rated on August 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: