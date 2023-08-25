Food hygiene ratings given to nine Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Honey Blue at 16-18 High Street, Warwick; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 7 Satchwell Court, Royal Priors; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Morning Sunshine Coffee@The Games Den at 7 Park Street, Leamington Spa; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Tea Society at 166 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Wedge at 20 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: The Apple Tree Tea Rooms at 5a Old Square, Warwick; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: Tambayan at Cherry Cottage, 5 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on August 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Granville Arms at Granville Arms, 52 Wellesbourne Road, Barford; rated on August 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Butchers Butties at 6 The Shopping Centre, St Margarets Road, Leamington Spa; rated on July 20