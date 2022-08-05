Food hygiene ratings given to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Warwick Pizzeria Kebab House at 20 Market Place, Warwick; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: The Modern Kitchen at 6 Millar Court, 43 Station Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 28
• Rated 5: Carls Kitchen at Queensway Court at Queensway Court, Queensway, Leamington Spa; rated on July 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: TearAByte at 2 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 30
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chips and Fishes at 82 Roseland Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 28
• Rated 5: Heathcote Fish Bar at 86 Heathcote Road, Whitnash; rated on July 26