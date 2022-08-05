Food hygiene ratings given to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Warwick Pizzeria Kebab House at 20 Market Place, Warwick; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: The Modern Kitchen at 6 Millar Court, 43 Station Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Carls Kitchen at Queensway Court at Queensway Court, Queensway, Leamington Spa; rated on July 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: TearAByte at 2 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chips and Fishes at 82 Roseland Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 28